Maharashtra records highest jump in coronavirus cases, six more die; 635 infected overall

The number of COVID-19 rose to 635 with 32 deaths recorded in the state by Saturday. Maharashtra recorded 145 new cases, the highest jump recorded in a day till now.

While Mumbai on Saturday reported 99 cases, 22 tested positive in nearby districts of Mumbai, 12 in Pune, eight in Latur, two in Osmanabad and one each in Nagpur and Jalgaon.

KEM hospital in Mumbai has recorded four deaths in the last two days.

A 70-year-old man, who was admitted to the hospital on April 3 with complaints of fever and breathlessness, died within hours due to respiratory failure. Doctors said his nasal swab later tested positive. A 67-year-old man, who was admitted on April 2, died a day later. He also had fever and breathlessness, and suffered from diabetes. His samples tested positive on Friday.

A 53-year-old man, who suffered from asthma, was admitted to KEM hospital on April 1. He had fever, breathlessness, and loose motions. He tested positive the same day and succumbed to severe acute respiratory distress on Friday.

A 57-year-old electrician from Mumbra also died. He suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean in KEM hospital, said three of the patients were brought in a critical condition.

“We immediately sent their swabs for testing. Without waiting for results, symptomatic treatment was started,” he added.

At Nair hospital, a 43-year-old woman was admitted with high fever, cough, breathlessness on April 2. She also suffered from ischemic heart disease diabetes and chronic lung disease. On April 2, her samples tested positive for COVID-19. The next afternoon, she suffered acute respiratory distress and passed away.

In Amravati, a 45-year-old man, admitted in the district hospital, died on Saturday. He had no foreign travel history, state officials said. He suffered from asthma that worsened his condition.

“A 45-year-old man was admitted for three days in a private hospital before being shifted to the government hospital on Thursday around 12.30 am. He had developed pneumonia and succumbed at 9.30 am. His samples were sent to Nagpur for test,” said Amravati Civil Surgeon Shyamsundar Nikam.

“We have started to quarantine people who had come in contact with him, including those in the private hospital,” he added.

Meanwhile, two persons tested positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi – a 30-year-old woman who lived in the same society where a local resident had died due to COVID-19, and a 48-year-old man who lives in the slum but did not come in contact with the deceased. At Shivaji Park in the city, a 60-year-old woman with no foreign travel history tested positive. The BMC disinfected her building and sealed it. All residents have been asked to remain under home quarantine.

One person tested positive in Nagpur, taking the total number of infected people in the city to 17.

In order to contain clusters where coronavirus transmission has been recorded, Mumbai increased its number of health teams to 523, Pune to 423 and Nagpur to 210.

