Maharashtra records 6,218 new COVID cases, 51 deaths

Maharashtra registered 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, with Mumbai accounting for 643 of these, on Tuesday. The numbers are significantly higher compared to Sunday, when the state had registered 5,210 new cases.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR, said there was no direct relation between the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and some other states and the mutant virus strains N440K and E484Q of COVID-19.

The ICMR clarified that these two virus strains have been detected in other countries too and are not specific to India. It further said that these strains have been found earlier in some states in India. The E484Q strain was earlier detected in four sequences in Maharashtra as early as March and July 2020. The N440K mutation has been reported on 13 different occasions between May and September 2020 in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Assam.

“The current upsurge in Maharashtra cannot be attributed to the currently discussed point mutations,” the ICMR said in a press release.

On Tuesday, a total of 6,218 new cases were reported, taking the total number of those infected to 21.12 lakh. Of these, 53,409 are active cases. The state also reported 51 COVID deaths.

Mumbai, meanwhile, saw the addition of 643 new cases, taking the total case count to 3.20 lakh, of which 6,119 are active. The city reported 8 Covid deaths.