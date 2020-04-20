Maharashtra records 552 new cases; tally 4,200

A total of 142 patients were also discharged after complete recovery across the state. So far, 507 patients have recovered from the disease in Maharashtra. (Representational) A total of 142 patients were also discharged after complete recovery across the state. So far, 507 patients have recovered from the disease in Maharashtra. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Sunday registered 552 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike after 350 cases were recorded on April 15. With this the total positive cases in the state rose to 4,200. In Mumbai, the patient count Sunday increased by 132, to reach a total of 2,724 cases.

While a total of 12 deaths were also recorded on the day — six in Mumbai, four in Malegaon in Nashik district and one each in Solapur city and Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district — Pune did not report a single death after a long spell. A total of 142 patients were also discharged after complete recovery across the state. So far, 507 patients have recovered from the disease in Maharashtra.

Currently, 87,254 people are in home quarantine and 6,743 people in institutional quarantine.

Of the 12 persons who succumbed to the virus, four were men and eight women — six of them aged over 60 years, five in the age group 40 to 60 years, and one under 40 years. While information on the co-morbidities among four patients who died in Malegaon is yet to be received, six of the remaining eight patients (75 per cent) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease, officials said.

Dr Suresh Jagdale Nashik, district civil surgeon, said six persons have died due to COVID-19 in Malegaon. Of them one is a resident of Malegaon, but died in Dhule. While the state has not listed two deaths yet, as per the data reported later, Malegaon has a total of six deaths. There are 76 positive cases in Malegaon.

At Sangli, a 47-year-old man, who was from the city, was admitted to civil hospital on April 17. He had a cardiac ailment that was incidentally detected when he was admitted — he was treated by two private practitioners and was referred at a critical stage when he had symptoms of breathlessness and fever, Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, Sangli district civil surgeon, said. He died on Sunday evening. However, the death has not been listed in the state report yet.

Meanwhile, a total of 57 people tested positive for coronavirus in Pune, taking the total number of cases to 669, district health officer Dr Bhagwan Pawar said.

