Maharashtra received 21 per cent surplus rainfall in June

The monsoon then entered a weak phase before activity picked up last week. (Representational) The monsoon then entered a weak phase before activity picked up last week. (Representational)

Maharashtra received 21 per cent above rainfall in June, while Marathwada outperformed the other meteorological sub-divisions in the state with 57 per cent surplus rainfall.

Even though cyclone Nisarga, which hit Raighad district on June 3, caused significant damage to property and livelihood of people living along coastal districts, the associated rainfall eventually contributed to the surplus in the state in June.

The monsoon then entered a weak phase before activity picked up last week.

The rainfall figures for June are Madhya Maharashtra (48 per cent), Konkan and Goa (3 per cent) and Vidarbha (-1 per cent).

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Satara districts between July 2 and July 4.

‘Winds accompanying lightning can aggravate hazards’

Strong winds at the time of thunderstorm and lightning events can aggravate destruction and damage even leading to greater loss of life, said Soma Sen Roy, scientist, Nowcast Department, National Weather Forecasting Centre at IMD, Delhi.

She was speaking on ‘Thunderstorm, Duststorms and Lightning’ as part of a webinar series organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Tuesday. Last week, lightning strikes killed more than 100 people in Bihar. According to Roy, lightning and thunderstorm events are prone to occur in the June to September period over Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and northeastern regions.

Higher casualties are linked with more farmers in the fields who are involved in sowing activities. “Predicting thunderstorms poses great challenges as there are still gaps in sharing forecast information to the last person. Along with lightning, winds can hit projectiles and cause multiple hazards.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.