Maharashtra received 17 per cent excess rainfall since June: IMD

Since June, Maharashtra has received about 17 per cent excess rainfall than the average this monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The state received 851.8 mm of rainfall from June 1 to August 19, as against the average of 728.5 mm for the same period.

Heavy rains this month has witnessed many districts either already fulfilling its seasonal quota or recording excess rainfall.

Marathwada, the epicentre of drought in the state, has so far received 36 per cent excess rainfall than the average between June 1 and August 19.

Mumbai has recorded excess rainfall both in July and August. Between June 1 to August 19, the city has recorded 63 per cent excess rainfall than the average. Mumbai received 2788.1 mm of rainfall between June 1 to August 19, as against the average of 1708.2 mm. The only rain deficit districts in the state, as on August 19, were Akola (- 25 per cent), Amravati (-25 per cent) and Gondiya (-21 per cent).

While Mumbai is very likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places from Thursday to Saturday, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on orange alert with forecast of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Sunday. “Under the influence of weather systems over central India and developing systems over Bay of Bengal that are intensifying active monsoon conditions, Madhya Maharashtra and south Konkan are likely to receive widespread rainfall in next four to five days,” said K S Hosalikar, Deputy Director General, IMD (Western Region).

In 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 11.5 mm of rain while Colaba station recorded 13 mm.

