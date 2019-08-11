Maharashtra ranks 18th among 28 states and UTs, says survey

IN A recent survey conducted by a legal think-tank, Maharashtra ranked 18th among 28 states and union territories in terms of infrastructure in its district court complexes.

While Maharashtra bagged its best rank — third among all — for its website for the information provided, at 20th, it ranked the lowest for its navigation within the courts. While Chandigarh ranked first among all the states and union territories, followed by Delhi, Maharashtra scored 48 points out of 100.

The report titled ‘Building Better Courts: Surveying Infrastructure of India’s District Courts’, surveyed 665 district court complexes across the country, including 39 in Maharashtra. The survey was conducted by Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and Justice, Access and Lowering Delays in India, with Tata Trusts to probe the link between access to justice and judicial infrastructure.

The report stated that there is a link between “deficient infrastructural facilities and mounting arrears and delays in the judiciary”.

In 2012, guidelines were issued by the Supreme Court, through the National Court Management Systems (NCMS) Committee, to upgrade courts. The guidelines spoke about minimum standards for court complexes to adhere to make the judicial system user-friendly.

The survey accessed court infrastructure based on nine parameters — access to courts, navigation within courts, waiting areas for general public and litigants, hygiene, access for persons with disabilities, security, amenities, case display and website.

It stated that when it came to access to the court complexes, 81 per cent were accessible through public transport and more than half (53 per cent) used public transport to reach the courts. Maharashtra ranked fourth in this parameter.

When it came to hygiene, where Maharashtra ranked 19th. Only 40 per cent of all courts surveyed had washrooms that were fully functioning and around 100 of the 665 courts did not have a washroom for women.

Further, only 27 per cent were accessible to persons with disabilities through ramps and lifts with only two per cent courts in the country having built-in visual aid features.

The survey recommendations included that the NCMS Committee should be reconstituted for revisiting the baseline set in 2012, annual infrastructure status reports should be submitted by all high courts, audits must be made accessible and grievance redressal cell set up within district court complexes.