Maharashtra rains: Three dead, four injured in Mumbai

At least three people died and four others were injured in rain- related incidents in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz weather observatory recorded 204 mm rain and the facility at Colaba recorded 142 mm rain in 24 hours (from 8.30 am Saturday to 8.30am Sunday).

A woman and her son were electrocuted in Golibar Nagar, Santacruz East, on Sunday afternoon after they came in contact with a live wire. Mala Nagam (52) touched an iron rod outside her door, not knowing that it had come in contact with the wire, police said. Sanket (26) was electrocuted while trying to save his mother.

Local residents rushed them to V N Desai Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

A 20-year-old Dharavi resident, Mohammed Mehmood Shaikh, is suspected to have been swept away on Sunday morning when he went to attend the nature’s call near a creek. “The spot from where he went missing is usually used for open defecation. Local residents say he may have slipped. It has been raining heavily,” a civic official said.

In Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Dindoshi, Goregaon east, landslide damaged 5 to 6 houses and four people received minor injuries.

According to officials, there were no casualties as the houses had already been evacuated. “Before this incident took place, we had moved about 50 people from this place and on Sunday another 50 people were shifted. The injured were taken to Jogeshwari trauma hospital,” said an official.