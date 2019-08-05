Maharashtra rains: 1,800 families moved to safety in Pune

More than 1,800 families in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad were moved to safety as rainfall inundated the cities on Sunday.

In Lonavala, a 10-year-old boy died and his nine-year-old sister was injured when the wall of their neighbour’s house collapsed on them in Hanuman Tekdi.

Pune received 45.9 mm of rainfall between Saturday morning and Sunday evening and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued downpour in the region over the next four days. The situation has led the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to deploy a total of eight teams in Raigad, Thane, Mumbai, Pune and Nashik.

In Pune, the district administration has announced a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday and NDRF teams are working on relief and rescue operations.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) shifted at least 625 families from near Mula-Mutha river and other low-lying areas. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, municipal authorities evacuated 1,200 families from flood-affected areas, mostly slums located near river banks and nullahs.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram urged residents to remain indoors on Monday. “At least 1 lakh cusecs of water has been released from several dams in the region, which have been filled to capacity by the rain, causing flooding in low-lying areas of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. We have announced that schools and colleges across the district will remain closed on Monday. I also urge residents to stay indoors,” said Ram.