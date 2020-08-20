Maharashtra: Provide labourers facilities or face action, govt tells builders

The SRA chief’s order has warned that the “failure of any developer to comply with the directive will invite stringent action”.(Representational)

The state government has warned of action against developers found not providing essential services to labourers at construction sites.

Waking up to a complaint alleging poor conditions for workers at construction sites, the state-run Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has issued an order directing all builders and promoters of slum rehabilitation projects to ensure that arrangements for proper food, drinking water and medicines were in place at construction sites.

“A complaint has been made to the National Human Rights Commission regarding the pathetic conditions of labourers and slum residents of Mumbai during the Covid-19 outbreak. A prime grievance is that labourers and slum residents were not being provided with essential services like food, fresh water, etc,” wrote Satish Lokhande, SRA’s Chief Executive Officer in an order issued on August 17.

“All developers and promoters of the slum rehabilitation projects are directed to take proper care of labourers working at their sites and to ensure that these labourers are provided basic essential things, i.e. food, fresh drinking water, medicine, etc,” the order added.

The SRA chief’s order has warned that the “failure of any developer to comply with the directive will invite stringent action”. While Lokhande’s order is applicable for ongoing slum redevelopment projects, housing department officials said that similar instructions were valid even for developers of non-slum construction sites.

