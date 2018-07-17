Maharashtra: Protesting tribal students detained in Ahmednagar

According to the students, the police had cited the ongoing agitation of farmers in regards to milk prices for intercepting the long march. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/Representational) According to the students, the police had cited the ongoing agitation of farmers in regards to milk prices for intercepting the long march. (Express Photo/Prashant Nadkar/Representational)

More than 400 tribal students were detained by the Ahmednagar police early on Tuesday morning to prevent them from reaching Nashik. The students were on the last leg of their long march which had started in Pune last week to protest against the suspension of canteen services in the tribal hostels.

According to the students, the police had cited the ongoing agitation of farmers in regards to milk prices for intercepting the long march. The students were transferred to Pune where they were kept at the Shivajinagar based police headquarters. The students it is learnt were to be shifted to another location soon. The march was scheduled to reach Nashik on July 18.

