Maharashtra: ‘Problem’ tiger claims 8th victim

This is the second human death in reported big cat attacks within a week, after the first was reported on October 1.

The “problem” tiger of Rajura in Chandrapur district claimed its eighth victim on Monday, and has raised doubts whether the forest department would be able to catch it. Officials said the tiger, named RT1, had killed a senior citizen from Khambada village in Rajura tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Maroti Pendam. “Pendam had gone to the forest, when the tiger pounced upon him,” said Deputy Conservator of Forest Arvind Mundhe. Mundhe added, “We found pug marks suggesting it could be the same tiger. We have taken swabs and sent them for forensic testing.”

Mundhe also said the tiger had largely devoured Pendam’s body during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, when he was reported missing.

