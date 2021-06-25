Satisfied that over 1/3rd of prison population vaccinated: HC to state govt

The Bombay High Court on Thursday observed “substantial improvement and progress” in the Covid-19 situation in prisons in Maharashtra, after the state government submitted that there were only 21 active cases among the inmates and 26 among jail staff members.

There were 63 cases among the prisoners and 46 among the staffers when the court last heard the matter on June 10.

“We record satisfaction at the progress made in the correctional homes to ward off Covid. Almost 1/3rd of the prison population has been vaccinated and the number of active cases has reduced considerably,” the HC noted in its order.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish S Kulkarni was hearing a suo motu PIL filed on the basis of news reports highlighting the rise in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra jails.

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni submitted a note on compliance of various HC directions in the regard and said the number of Covid-19 cases in nearly 45 jails across the state had been brought down substantially, adding the total prison population has also been slightly decreased.

From 33,850 prisoners recorded two weeks back, the jails now have around 33,000 inmates.

The state government’s counsel said 2,706 prisoners had been granted interim bail and 518 given emergency parole so far in order to decongest jails.

Besides, nearly 80,580 tests have been conducted on inmates, he said. Over 13,000 prisoners and 3,641 staff members have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, the court was informed.

The state government, through a brief note, submitted that out of 1,296 prisoners (including undertrials and convicts) who are above 60 years of age, 1,177 were vaccinated, and out of 4,660 prisoners between 45 and 60 years, 4,119 were vaccinated.

Out of 27,044 inmates between 18 and 44 years of age, 8,039 have been vaccinated, the state government told the court. Overall, out of around 33,000 inmates, 13,335 are vaccinated, including 1,539 inmates with co-morbidities. “The vaccination figures speak for themselves,” Kumbhakoni said.

On the condition of women inmates, the state submitted that on June 17, all jail superintendents were instructed to coordinate with civil surgeons or government hospitals, in case a woman medical officer is required to examine an inmate inside prisons. Further, on June 22, instructions were given to jail officers to check the availability of mobile lab facilities in the district so that prisoners do not have to be taken outside jails for medical tests, the state government added.

The court further said that Professor Vijay Raghavan of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, who is assisting the court in the PIL and had suggested strict implementation of Probation of Offenders Act, 1958 for further decongestion, can approach the state’s High-Powered Committee, which would take an appropriate decision “without any delay.”

Seeking updated facts and figures on the Covid situation at prisons in Maharashtra, the court posted further hearing on July 22.