Maharashtra: Pregnant woman dies in Mumbai, 120 new cases

Of the 120 new cases, while 68 are from Mumbai, 41 are from Pune, three from Aurangabad, two each from Vasai-Virar, Satara and Ahmednagar, and one each from Jalna and Nashik. (Representational Image) Of the 120 new cases, while 68 are from Mumbai, 41 are from Pune, three from Aurangabad, two each from Vasai-Virar, Satara and Ahmednagar, and one each from Jalna and Nashik. (Representational Image)

With eight deaths, the number of COVID-19 cases touched 869 on Monday, as 120 more people tested positive for the virus in Maharashtra.

With eight more deaths reported from Mumbai, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai, including that of a woman who was nine-month pregnant, the toll mounted to 53 in the state. Of the 120 new cases, while 68 are from Mumbai, 41 are from Pune, three from Aurangabad, two each from Vasai-Virar, Satara and Ahmednagar, and one each from Jalna and Nashik.

The 30-year-old pregnant woman from Nallasopara died at Nair hospital on April 4. Palghar Collector Kailash Shinde said, “We got a call from BMC today about this death. We have been told she went directly to Nair hospital. We are trying to find out her details and begin contact tracing.”

In Mumbai, a 80-year-old man died at Global hospital on Sunday, two days after his nasal and throat swabs tested positive. He suffered from loose motions, fever and breathlessness, and already had hypertension. He was admitted on March 29 and soon developed pneumonia. On Sunday, he suffered a multi-organ failure and passed away.

A 41-year-old man died on Sunday at Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care hospital. An alcoholic suffering from seizure disorder, he tested positive on April 1. On Sunday, he suffered an acute respiratory distress and passed away. A 62-year-old man, also admitted in trauma hospital, died on Saturday. He suffered from multiple co-morbidities, including hypertension, paralysis and epilepsy. He had tested positive on March 31 and was admitted a day later. On April 4, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died.

A 52-year-old diabetic died at St George hospital on April 4 within hours of admission. His family first took him to Saboo Siddique hospital and then to JJ hospital. From there, he was shifted to St George’s hospital. Doctors said he died due to acute renal failure and cardiac respiratory distress.

A 50-year-old from Ambernath in Thane passed away at Bhabha Bandra hospital. He had visited Uttar Pradesh recently and was diabetic.

Nagpur on Monday reported its first death due to the virus. A 86-year old man from city’s Satranjipura area, who had died on April 5, tested positive on Monday.

“He was admitted to Indira Gandhi Government Medical College (IGGMC) on April. His test report came on Monday,” said Deputy Medical Superintendent of IGGMC, Sagar Pande.

“What is worrying is that the man had no travel history and might have come in contact with someone who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi,” Pande added.

An analysis of the deaths shows at least 73 per cent of the deceased are men, who are also more prone to get the infection than women. So far, only one person under 45 has succumbed to the infection. Risk of mortality was higher among those with hypertension, diabetes and other illnesses – at least 78 per cent those who died had other illness.

On Monday, one person tested positive in Chandrapur after visiting the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month. Chandrapur Collector Kunal Khemnar said, “Since his return from abroad and then from Delhi after attending the Tablighi programme, he had been staying in Nagpur. But we have home quarantined his family here as a matter of precaution.” With this, the total number of positive cases in Vidarbha has gone up to 39.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.