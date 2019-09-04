Maharashtra: Prakash Awade, Kolhapur Congress chief, may quit party

In what can be a major blow to the Congress in Maharashtra, former state minister Prakash Awade is set to leave the party. Awade, the Kolhapur district president of the Congress, is expected to announce his decision after consulting party workers in Kolhapur later in the day.

Advertising

Kolhapur was once the Congress’s strongholds in Maharashtra and if Awade exits just before the Assembly polls, it will hurt the party’s chances.

Awade is the son of former MP Kallapa Awade and the chairman of the Jawahar Shetkari Cooperative Sugar Mill. He had taken over as district party president in January this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Awade said his supporters and workers had pressed him not to leave the grand old party. Asked if he had got feelers from other parties, he replied in the negative. Sources close to him said Awade “was the victim of intense infighting” in the party.

Ichalkaranji, the Vidhan Sabha seat which Awade had once represented, elected BJP’ Suresh Halwankar in 2014. “We will take a decision about who to go with in the days to come,” Awade said.