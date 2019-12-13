Maharashtra Portfolios distributed: Shiv Sena gets home, NCP finance, Congress revenue

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

TWO WEEKS after the oath of office was administered to the Maharashtra chief minister and six other ministers, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government on Thursday finally announced distribution of Cabinet portfolios, ahead of the Winter Session of the state legislature, scheduled to start on Monday.

Sources in the government said that the six ministers (two each from Sena, NCP and Congress) will handle all portfolios for now. A Cabinet expansion is likely after the Assembly session.

While Uddhav has not kept any portfolio with himself, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde was named the new home minister. Apart from home, Shinde will also handle urban development, environment, forests, water supply and sanitation, tourism, MSRDC and parliamentary affairs. Subhash Desai, the other Sena minster, will handle industries, agriculture, higher and technical education along with other departments.

Explained NCP loses home, but gets irrigation The Shiv Sena’s decision to wrest the home ministry is a major setback to the NCP, which always held the portfolio when the party was part of a coalition government with the Congress in the state during 1999-2014. However, the NCP getting the irrigation and cooperatives departments is being seen as significant in the wake of allegations against party leaders in the irrigation scam and alleged irregularities in Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank.

NCP’s Jayant Patil will handle finance and planning along with housing, public health, cooperation, food and civil supplies, labour and minority affairs. On the other hand, the other NCP minister, Chhagan Bhujbal, will handle portfolios of rural development, irrigation, social justice, excise, skill development and food and drug administration.

Congress’s Balasaheb Thorat will handle revenue, energy, school education and medical education, animal husbandry and fisheries.

