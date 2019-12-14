Maharashtra portfolio allocations are temporary, says Jayant Patil

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Patil said: “I think the portfolio allocation announced is of temporary nature. The actual picture will become clear to the people of Maharashtra once the Cabinet expansion is done.” Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Patil said: “I think the portfolio allocation announced is of temporary nature. The actual picture will become clear to the people of Maharashtra once the Cabinet expansion is done.”

A DAY after portfolios were distributed among coalition partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, state NCP president Jayant Patil on Friday said that the allocations were temporary in nature, indicating that there was still scope for a change.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai, Patil said: “I think the portfolio allocation announced is of temporary nature. The actual picture will become clear to the people of Maharashtra once the Cabinet expansion is done.”

While the crucial home portfolio had gone to the Sena, NCP had bagged finance and Congress revenue departments. The six ministers (two each from Sena, NCP and Congress) will handle all portfolios for now. A Cabinet expansion is likely to take place after the Assembly session ends on December 21.

Sources in the NCP said since the party has handed over the most significant home ministry to Sena, it will try to bargain for urban development portfolio, which is at present is with Sena’s Eknath Shinde. The biggest challenge for the NCP is to accommodate its senior leaders in the cabinet, said party leaders.

A senior NCP leader said, “We discussed these issues today at our internal party meeting. When we have given the CM post for five years to Sena, how could we agree to give away home portfolio too? Secondly, all three important departments — home, urban development and agriculture — have gone to Sena.”

Meanwhile, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and Minister Nitin Raut arrived in Delhi on Friday to discuss portfolio allocation with the party’s central leadership.

The Congress have bagged the crucial revenue and power portfolios.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App