Maharashtra: Tug of war over portfolios ends; Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Environment with Aaditya

NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in Maharashtra government on Monday during the expansion of the cabinet on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister in Maharashtra government on Monday during the expansion of the cabinet on Monday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

The tug of war between the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partners over the allocation of portfolios ended on Sunday, with Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar getting the coveted Finance Ministry while NCP leader Anil Deshmukh was handed the Home Ministry.

First-time MLA and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya, who had widely vouched for a ban on single-use plastic and campaigns on climate change issues, will take charge of the Environment Ministry. The NCP camp, which has 14 ministers, has bagged most of the plum portfolios.

The portfolio allocation comes five days after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expanded his Cabinet by inducting 36 ministers, taking his ministerial team to 43 —33 Cabinet and 10 state. With 44 MLAs, the Congress has got 12 ministerial berths, while Sena, with 56 MLAs, has 15 and NCP, with 54 MLAs, has 16.

Senior NCP leaders Nawab Malik, Chaggan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and Jitendra Awhad were given the charge of minority, Food, Civil Supply and Consumer Protection, irrigation and housing development respectively. Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan was handed the crucial Public Works Department while Balasaheb Thorat got the Revenue department.

