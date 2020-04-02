Maharashtra politicians take to social media to help those in need during lockdown

Maharashtra politicians are receiving numerous tweets from unknown handlers asking for ration for the needy. (Representational image) Maharashtra politicians are receiving numerous tweets from unknown handlers asking for ration for the needy. (Representational image)

Politicians are taking to social media to reach out to their constituents who are in need of help during the lockdown. Zeeshan Siddiqui, Congress MLA from Bandra East receives more than a hundred tweets from unknown handlers asking for ration for the needy in Bandra-Khar-Santacruz.

“Social media has come in handy in these times,” Siddiqui, the youngest MLA from Maharashtra, told The Indian Express.

“I receive around 150 tweets daily, wherein people send names and numbers of people who are poor and cannot affor ration. There is a team which works with me, and we specifically ask for numbers of people so our people can check the authenticity of the request and provide home delivery. Till date, we have distributed free ration to more than 11,000 families. And it’s done from my own expense.”

Even parties from other states have asked for help for their people. Siddiqui has received tweets from Members of Parliament from Bengal and Bihar’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, asking for ration to help migrants from their areas stranded in his constituency.

Similarly, cricketer Suryakant Yadav reached out to state Environment Minister Aadtiya Thackeray through Twitter, seeking help in procuring medicine for his ailing pet dog. Thackeray had taken cognisance of the tweet and had asked the Sena cadre to ensure help was provided. Yadav is said to have received medicine for his dog within hours.

