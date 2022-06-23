From Maharashtra to Assam: The cost of ‘resort politics’

Written by Aanchal Poddar and Ashwita Panicker

The latest round of the uniquely Indian exercise of ‘resort politics’ is playing out in Assam where a five-star hotel in Guwahati has become the centre of the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra.

The MLAs led by Eknath Shinde were, at first, in a hotel in Surat in BJP-ruled Gujarat after reaching there on Monday. Afterwards, they flew to Guwahati in Assam, another BJP-ruled state, on Wednesday. Here, they have been camping at a five-star hotel which the rebel MLAs have booked for seven days, showing that it was ready for a long haul to get what they wanted.

We take a look at the cost of rooms at these properties in Gujarat and Assam to get an idea of how expensive this ‘operation’ has been for Eknath Shinde and the MLAs:

In Gujarat

The Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, were holed up at the Le Meridien Hotel in Surat after they flew in from Maharashtra.

A five-star property, these are the room rents at the hotel:

Executive/Premium/Suite: Starts Rs 2,300 per night

In Assam

From Surat, these MLAs took a chartered plane to Guwahati where they had booked rooms at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Gotanagar.

A four-star property, these are the room rents at the hotel:

Superior/Deluxe: Rs 6,500-Rs 8000 per night

Business Class: Rs 12,500 per night

Junior Suite/Suite: Rs 16,666/Rs 26,666 per night

Rajya Sabha Polls

Similar scenes were witnessed ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra as political parties corralled its MLAs into five-star hotels to ward off poaching.

While the BJP arranged for their MLAs to be put up at the Taj President in South Mumbai, Shiv Sena chose the Hotel Retreat on Madh Island, NCP chose Hotel Blue Sea in Sakinaka and Congress MLAs were put up in the heritage Hotel West End at Marine Lines.

BJP in Mumbai

The BJP, which currently has 106 MLAs, has put up its legislators at the Taj President Hotel in south Mumbai.

A five-star property, these are the room rents at the hotel:

Deluxe/Premium Room: Starts at Rs 10,000-12,500 per night

Executive Suite starts at Rs 14,875 per night

SeleQtions Suite starts at Rs 18,275 per night

NCP in Mumbai

The Nationalist Congress Party, which has 53 MLAs in Maharashtra, has choses Hotel Blue Sea to host its legislators.

A two-star property, these are the room rents at the hotel:

Classic Room: Between Rs 1,642 and 2,541 per night

Saver Double (X): Between Rs 1,820 and 2,721 per night

Congress in Mumbai

The Congress, which has 44 MLAs, has hosted its legislators at Hotel West End at Marine Lines.

A four-star property, these are the room rents at the hotel:

EP, CP Economy Executive: Rs 6500-7,500 per night

EP, CP Eco Double: Rs 5,500- 6,500 per night

Shiv Sena in Mumbai

The Shiv Sena had booked the Hotel Retreat in Madh Island for its 55 MLAs.

A five-star property, these are the room rents at the hotel:

Palm View Deluxe Rooms- Rs 5,450 per night

Pool View Deluxe Rooms- Rs 5,876 per night

Other States

Rajasthan and Goa were also not devoid of resort politics ahead of the elections.

On June 2, Congress MLAs were taken to Taj Aravali resort and spa in Udaipur and returned on June 9, a day before the polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats. A five-star property, room rents here range between Rs 14,000 per night and Rs 1,37,000 per night.

During the same time, BJP MLAs were put up at the Devi Ratn hotel in Jaipur where room tariffs range between Rs 12,400 per night and Rs 48,305 per night.

In Goa, which also went to the polls, Congress MLAs were put up at the Bambolim Beach Resorts. A three-star property, room rates here range between Rs 4,241 per night and Rs 6,000 per night.

