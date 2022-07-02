Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

Even though former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in hunting down over two-thirds of Sena cubs from the Thackeray den, he may not be striking happy poses in the aftermath. (PTI Photo)

Speaking about the latest political controversy within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stuck to the original deal of making a Sena leader CM for 2.5 years there would have been no MVA and a BJP leader would have been CM today. "About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said.

A special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will commence here from July 3, officials said on Friday. A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

The Supreme Court is set to hear on July 11 a set of pleas, including one filed by the Shiv Sena, seeking the disqualification of the rebel party leaders, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the apex court seeking their suspension from the House, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification. Prabhu has also sought an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.