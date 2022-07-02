scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: "In exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation," Thackeray wrote in a letter addressed to Eknath Shinde.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi |
July 2, 2022 9:00:32 am
eknath shinde swearing in, maharashtra new chief minister, uddhav thackeray, devendra fadnavis, suhas palsikar, indian expressEknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavi at a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expelled Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from the party for indulging in “anti-party activities”. “In exercise of powers vested in me as Shiv Sena party president, I remove you from the post of Shiv Sena leader in the party organisation,” Thackeray wrote in a letter addressed to the Maharashtra CM, who had led a faction of rebel Sena MLAs.

In a webcast yesterday, Thackeray said that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stuck to the original deal of making a Sena leader CM for 2.5 years there would have been no MVA and a BJP leader would have been CM today. “About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would’ve been no Maha Vikas Aghadi,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP is preparing to ensure that its Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar is chosen as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly in the election to be held on Sunday — and official recognition is granted to the rebel Shiv Sena group led by Shinde ahead of the trust vote to be held a day later.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Political Crisis Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray expels Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde from Shiv Sena

Even though former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in hunting down over two-thirds of Sena cubs from the Thackeray den, he may not be striking happy poses in the aftermath. (PTI Photo)

 

Speaking about the latest political controversy within the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra, former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that if Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stuck to the original deal of making a Sena leader CM for 2.5 years there would have been no MVA and a BJP leader would have been CM today. "About what happened yesterday, I had told Amit Shah earlier as well that there should be a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years (during Shiv Sena-BJP alliance). Had they done this earlier, there would've been no Maha Vikas Aghadi," he said.

A special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will commence here from July 3, officials said on Friday. A communique issued by the state legislature secretariat to the members of the assembly said the election to the post of the Speaker of the House will be held on July 3. Nominations for the post will be accepted till 12 noon on July 2.

The Supreme Court is set to hear on July 11 a set of pleas, including one filed by the Shiv Sena, seeking the disqualification of the rebel party leaders, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Sunil Prabhu on Friday moved the apex court seeking their suspension from the House, till a final decision is taken on their disqualification. Prabhu has also sought an order restraining them from entering the Assembly.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.