‘My son is very happy… we talk about things that we can do now’: Priti Vishrant Mane, 32 Police Naik, Pune City

The Maharashtra Police has reduced from 12 to 8 the daily duty hours of women police personnel below the rank of ASI, “to help them balance professional and personal lives”. Police personnel are entitled to one weekly off in the state.

How has the reduction of duty hours helped you?

The biggest change is it has given a sense of stability. The stress has significantly reduced.

What are the things you can do now with more time on hand?

In the hectic schedule around job, children, home and attending to elderly, finding time for oneself is very difficult. Now, when the system is making efforts to make more time available for you… I plan to use it for fitness and my hobbies. I want to take up calligraphy and learn a new language. I have always loved sketching, and want to explore if this can be useful in my police work.

Were you told the reason behind the decision?

Working long hours, often 24 hours at a stretch, can strain one’s mind and body. Some can find work and life balance, many can’t. It adversely affects work too. I believe the decision was taken to ensure this balance, which will help us perform our duties efficiently.

How have your male colleagues responded?

I believe the decision was taken considering all the necessary aspects. Our male colleagues have welcomed the decision and have been supportive, like always.

How has your family responded to the change?

Everyone at home is really happy obviously, especially my son. We have started talking about what we can do together now… The orders to implement the change in Pune City came into effect just a few days ago, on September 27.