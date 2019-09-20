Maharashtra: PM’s bold decision to make me CM, didn’t conform to social engineering norms,’ says Fadnavis

DEVENDRA FADNAVIS on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for having faith in him and going against caste equations to make him the chief minister of Maharashtra in 2014.

Addressing a rally in Nashik, Fadnavis said: “I express my deep gratitude to the PM for reposing his faith in me to lead the state in 2014. It was a bold decision, as it did not conform to the traditional norms of social engineering.”

In 2014, Modi’s decision to put Fadnavis at the helm had created a flutter as he belonged to the Brahmin community, which has a votebank of not more than 3.5 per cent. Moreover, in the past, Maharashtra has had CMs mostly belonging to the Maratha community, which has a vote bank of 32 per cent.

Maintaining that the support he has received from the people during his Mahajanadesh Yatra was very humbling, Fadnavis said, “Two projects still remain to be accomplished… related to making every village water reliant. The projects we have planned will make Maharashtra drought free.”

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the CM said: “During the yatra, I presented the audit of the work that the governments has done in five years. NCP chief Sharad Pawar ridiculed us. While they have always behaved like feudal monarchs, we work as people’s sevaks.”

“Therefore, people defeated them in the 2014 polls. People will reject them again in the 2019 polls,” he added.

Along the yatra route, people have donated Rs 350 crore for those affected by drought and flood, Fadnavis said. “It was amazing to see people in drought-hit areas donating to help flood-ravaged people in Western Maharashtra. It was very humbling,” he added.

At the end of the three-phased yatra, the CM has travelled 4,092 km, covering 140 Assembly constituencies across Vidarbha, Marathwada, western Maharashtra, north Maharashtra and Konkan. “It has been a socio-spiritual journey — from gram rajya to Ram rajya,” he said.