Maharashtra: PM in Nashik tomorrow; speculations poll dates could be announced

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Nashik on Wednesday afternoon to attend the last day of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Mahajanadesh Yatra, speculations are on that the state Assembly elections might be announced the same afternoon or evening.

This has been fuelled by the fact that three central election commissioners are coming to Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The three are expected to reach the city by 5 pm today and subsequently hold a meeting with the state election commission.

Commission sources said elections might be announced on Wednesday after the Prime Minister’s rally. “If not Wednesday, the polls will be announced on Thursday,” an official said.

Sources said if elections are announced in the morning, the expenditure of the Prime Minister’s speech will be added to the party’s poll expenses.

Meanwhile, there were also speculations that elections might be announced on Tuesday itself. This was because the state government had cancelled its cabinet meeting slated for Tuesday. Officials said last week’s cabinet meeting was the final one of this government. As many as 37 decisions were taken at the meeting.

Maharashtra Assembly’s term ends on November 9. The state is set to go to polls along with the Harayana and Jharkhand.