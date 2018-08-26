Maharashtra: Paw amputated in 2012, tiger to get artificial limb soon

The tiger, Sahebrao, now aged around eight, was rescued after it was caught in a trap laid by poachers in the forest near Gondmohadi . (Representational) The tiger, Sahebrao, now aged around eight, was rescued after it was caught in a trap laid by poachers in the forest near Gondmohadi . (Representational)

An Initiative to get a tiger, left limping after his injured paw was amputated in 2012, back on all fours got off to a “clinical” start in Nagpur as a team of veterinary doctors and state forest department officials conducted an X-ray of the impaired limb earlier this week. This is possibly the first instance where a tiger will get a prosthetic limb.

The tiger, Sahebrao, now aged around eight, was rescued after it was caught in a trap laid by poachers in the forest near Gondmohadi village in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district in 2012 and sent to Nagpur’s rescue centre and treated for gangrene. A part of his injured paw, however, had to be amputated to save its life that left the animal limping for years.

Sahebrao’s life took a positive turn when Nagpur’s renowned orthopedic surgeon, Sushrut Babhulkar, adopted the animal last year and donated Rs 2 lakh for its care. It was Babhulkar who proposed that the tiger be given a prosthetic limb in February.

On Thursday, a team of government veterinary doctors — Shirish Upadhye, Vinod Dhoot and Gautam Bhojne — examined Sahebrao at Gorewada centre, where it is now staying. They conducted an X-ray with a digital machine and also took blood samples.

"We are calling it Mission Sahebrao (MS) and will carry it out in three phases," Babhulkar told The Sunday Express.

“This is the first time in the world that a tiger will get an artificial limb. In this process we are being helped by three major international agencies — Pathway Hospital of Arizona, considered best in fixing bones in animals; A V Foundation, a group of veterinary surgeons based in Switzerland which is a pioneer in experimenting with using artificial prosthesis technique in animals before it was first used in humans decades ago; and University of Leeds which has vast expertise in amputation prosthesis. They have conveyed to us that they are very keen to participate in this project. We have sent them the report of Thursday’s findings,” Babhulkar, said.

He said that Thursday’s exercise was part one of MS under which X-ray, collecting clinical data and summarising clinical findings about Sahebrao’s limb was initiated. “If accomplished this will be the first tiger to get an artificial limb. And Sahebrao will be hopefully able to live remaining part of its life without any pain,” Babhulkar said.

