Maharashtra: Panel headed by Arvind Sawant set up

“All elected members should rise above party lines and work like a family pursuing the public welfare projects in Delhi. They should speak in one voice. People have elected members to resolve their problems,” said Thackeray. “All elected members should rise above party lines and work like a family pursuing the public welfare projects in Delhi. They should speak in one voice. People have elected members to resolve their problems,” said Thackeray.

An all-party coordination committee led by former Union minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has been set up to pursue state welfare projects with the Centre. The decision was taken at an all-party MPs’ meeting convened by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Monday.

Ahead of the budget session, Thackeray called the meeting to discuss state issues. NCP president Sharad Pawar recommended setting up of an all party MPs’ committee. He also suggested Sawant’s name to head the committee. In Lok Sabha, Maharashtra has 48 MPs across parties.

Thackeray said, “All elected members should rise above party lines and work like a family pursuing the public welfare projects in Delhi. They should speak in one voice. People have elected members to resolve their problems.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App