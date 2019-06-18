Maharashtra: Owned households in state declining but access to sanitation improving

The number of people who live in owned houses is declining even as access to sanitation and water facilities improve in the state.

The Economic Survey tabled on Monday states that based on the National Sample Survey Office’s 76th round survey on drinking water, sanitation, hygiene and housing condition, 93 per cent of the households in rural areas and 67 per cent in urban areas were owned dwelling units. In a similar survey conducted by the NSSO in the state in 2008-09, there were 93.7 per cent owned households in rural areas and 69.8 per cent in urban areas.

As per the NSSO report in 2008-09 the average monthly rent paid by households living in hired dwelling units in rural areas was Rs 650 and in urban areas, it was Rs 1,837. In its latest report the NSSO says the number has increased to Rs 2,035 in rural areas and Rs 4,164 in urban areas.

The decline in owned houses is being blamed on the splitting up of the joint family system and the increasing trend of nuclear families.

While the number of owned houses may have declined there is an improvement in access to both water and sanitation. In 2008-09, only 33.1 per cent of households had exclusive access to the principal source of drinking water. In urban areas, the share was only 65.1 per cent. As per the latest report, the number has increased to 63.4 per cent in rural areas and 78.1 per cent in urban areas.