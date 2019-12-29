Maharashtra: Over 5 lakh farmers in Fadnavis govt’s approved list yet to claim benefit

The latest records show that so far, over 44 lakh farmers have received waiver amounting to Rs 18,761 crore under the scheme, senior officials said. The latest records show that so far, over 44 lakh farmers have received waiver amounting to Rs 18,761 crore under the scheme, senior officials said.

Just as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government is set to roll out a new farm loan waiver scheme in Maharashtra, it has been learnt that more than five lakh farmers with outstanding loans are yet to avail the waiver sanctioned by the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime, though the amount has been allotted to the respective banks in which they have accounts.

According to official figures, the Fadnavis government had finalised a list of 54 lakh farmers eligible for the loan waiver scheme announced in 2017, for which a sum of Rs 27,000 crore was allotted. This list of beneficiaries was described as a “green” list, as it was cleared after multi-layer screenings and application of several filters, as well as a ground-level verification.

The latest records show that so far, over 44 lakh farmers have received waiver amounting to Rs 18,761 crore under the scheme, senior officials said.

Ten lakh farmers’ accounts, which were on the sanctioned green list, have so far not availed the benefit. Of these, about 4.5 lakh accounts belong to those farmers who had applied for the one-time settlement scheme, announced as part of the previous waiver for loan arrears of over Rs 1.5 lakh payable by June 30, 2016. “There was a pre-condition that the beneficiary must first settle loan arrears over and above the Rs 1.5 lakh to avail the benefit,” an official said.

But it is the remaining 5.5 lakh accounts that have rung alarm bells in the government. Despite a full loan waiver benefit sanctioned in the case of these accounts, sources said that the banks are yet to claim the waiver amount and close the loans.

Requesting anonymity, a senior official said that the unclaimed waivers have raised questions about the account holders and the scrutiny exercise to determine the green list.

Officials cited these unclaimed accounts as the reason why the Thackeray government will roll out its own loan waiver scheme in a phased manner. A full fledged investigation is expected to take place, but right now, the government’s priority was to implement the recently announced scheme, a senior official said.

On December 27, the Sena-led government had announced a full waiver for those who had availed loans between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2019, and whose total arrears as by September-end stood at Rs 2 lakh or less.

While the government has already come under pressure to widen the scheme’s ambit, Finance Minister Jayant Patil on Saturday said the government plans to roll out either a part or a full waiver scheme even for those whose arrears were over the Rs 2-lakh mark, and another incentive scheme for farmers who pay loan dues regularly. The state is collecting data regarding the farmers who have arrears above Rs 2 lakh, he added.

“Through the implementation of various farmer welfare schemes, Aadhar data has already been seeded with the bank accounts in the case of the 60 per cent of the proposed beneficiaries. Instructions to finish seeding off the data for the remaining accounts within a fortnight has been issued. Once this is done, the data will be proof checked on ground before the loans are written off,” the official said.

