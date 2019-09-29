Maharashtra: Once a collective voice for cane farmers, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana suffers another setback

On Friday, farmers’ union Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana suffered a major jolt when its state president Ravikant Tupkar decided to part ways with it. Tupkar, the former chairman of the State Handloom and Textile Corporation, was one of many senior leaders who have left the farmers’ union in recent days. With the assembly election just round the corner, the Sanghatana is fighting an uphill task, with its leader, former MP Raju Shetti, increasingly finding it difficult to maintain political relevance.

An offshoot of Shetkari Sanghatana, which was founded by legendary farmer leader Sharad Joshi, the farmers’ union has been active in state level-politics since its inception. Shetti was elected twice to Parliament from the Hatkanangale constituency in Kolhapur district.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana’s main support base comprises cane growers in western Maharashtra. The Sanghatana was once a serious force to reckon with, given its clout in cane-growing areas. Shetti and the Sanghatana have often clashed with powerful sugar barons in the region while demanding better payment for cane farmers.

Shetti’s popularity among cane workers transcended caste equations in electoral politics, as Maratha farmers voted overwhelmingly for the Jain leader.

In the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, Shetti defeated senior NCP leader Nivedita Mane and in the 2014 elections, he defeated senior Congress leader Kallappa Awade. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shetti severed his ties with the BJP-led NDA while his one-time trusted lieutenant, Sadabhau Khot, was expelled from the organisation.

Khot, now a minister of state in the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government, soon floated a rival organisation. Other senior leaders also left the farmers’ union and in a final blow, Shetti lost the Hatkanangale Lok Sabha seat to Shiv Sena leader Dhairyasheel Mane, the son of his former rival Nivedita Mane.

During the course of the 2019 campaign, the unity among farmers was shaken as Shetti’s opponent pointed out how majority of the Maratha leaders had left him. Also, Shetti’s decision to join hands with the Congress and NCP didn’t go down well with most farmers in the region. Other Maratha leaders such as Sayaji More, Pralhad Ingole, Sachin Nalawade and Deepak Pagar, among others, also left the party fold.

Leaders of the Sanghatana tried to counter the caste narrative by pointing out that most office-bearers were from the majority Maratha community.

Khot, however, claimed that Shetti’s personal ambition was becoming the main cause of his downfall. “The movement will go on, but people who try to take advantage of it will have to stop in the middle,” he said.

But this is a setback for cane growers in the region, who don’t have a strong outfit, like the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana once was, to represent their voices. Khot, who is trying to make his mark in the state’s political landscape, said he and other leaders will help farmers raise their voices. But it is doubtful if the divided leadership will be able to take on a much more powerful sugar lobby in the future.