Sunday, May 17, 2020
COVID19

Maharashtra: On way back from Telangana, migrant dies 2 km from home in Gadchiroli

Written by Vivek Deshpande | Nagpur | Published: May 18, 2020 12:10:26 am
A migrant worker returning to Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra from Telangana died just 2 km away from his village.

Rajbabu Samaiyya Gajjela, 35, was travelling with his wife and children in a hired vehicle from a village in Jagtial district in Telangana, where he had been working for a year. He had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was also running fever for the past 15 days or so, according to his wife.

“When they entered our border, the man started feeling uneasy. So, they decided to rest near the compound wall of an ashram school. The man, however, died there before anybody could notice them,” said Gadchiroli Collector Deepak Singla.

Sironcha Tahsildar Ramesh Jaswant said, “The man was admitted to a hospital in Telangana about 15 days ago. They had decided to return on Sunday and traveled by a car about 150 kms to reach Sironcha. They were only 500 metres from the medical camp and their native village was just two km away… We have taken swabs of all of them to find out if he had Covid-19.”

Constable Kashinath Kundkar of Sironcha said, “No post-mortem was done since he was a suspected Covid-19 patient. His relatives kept distance from the family. So, we cremated him. The family’s samples have been sent to Nagpur and reports are awaited.”

Gadchiroli is yet to report any Covid-19 positive case.

