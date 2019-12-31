Maharashtra: Of 36 ministers who took oath, 16 have links with sugar mills

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with MP Supriya Sule at the swearing-in ceremony. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar with MP Supriya Sule at the swearing-in ceremony. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

After being sidelined for the last five years, sugar barons are back in the corridors of power in Maharashtra. Of the 36 ministers who took oath in the first cabinet expansion of the Uddhav Thackeray government on Monday, 16 have direct connections with sugar mills — either cooperative or private.

This is a four-time rise compared to the just four ministers in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government.

Explained Loyalty rewarded Traditionally, sugar barons have been either from Congress or NCP. Prior to the state elections, both parties saw an exodus, with cooperative sugar barons leading the march. The sugar barons who remained and got elected have been rewarded for their loyalty.

The NCP has rewarded the largest number of sugar barons, with eight making it to the state cabinet, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil.

Meanwhile, the Congress has rewarded old veterans like Ashok Chavan, Amit Deshmukh and Balasaheb Thorat, and two Independent MLAs — Shankarrao Gadak and NCP rebel Rajendra Patil Yadravkar — were also sworn in Monday.

The lone sugar baron from Shiv Sena who took oath is Sambhuraje Desai.

