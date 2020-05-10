Maharashtra: Notification to release convicts issued

The rule also does not apply to foreign nationals or those who reside outside Maharashtra. (File) The rule also does not apply to foreign nationals or those who reside outside Maharashtra. (File)

The Home department Friday issued a notification paving way for release of convicts on emergency parole to decongest prisons. The notification amending the Maharashtra Prisons (Mumbai Furlough and Parole) Rules, based on the recommendations made by a high-power committee constituted in March following a Supreme Court order, states two categories for release of convicts.

Convicts facing a punishment of seven years or less will be released on emergency parole by the Superintendent of Prison for a period of 45 days or till the Epidemics Disease Act notification issued by the state government is withdrawn after the outbreak is brought under control. The 45-day period can also be extended further by 30 days each till the notification remains in place. Under this rule, the convicts will also have to be present at the police station, within whose jurisdiction they reside, once a month.

The second category of convicts whose maximum sentence is above seven years can make an application to the superintendent, who can decide on the plea. This decision is to be on the ground that the convict has returned to prison on time on last two releases when granted parole or furlough for a period of 45 days or the same rule regarding withdrawal of the epidemics Act.

The rule also does not apply to foreign nationals or those who reside outside Maharashtra.

While the Home Department expects this to apply on at least 3,000 convicts in the state, decongesting jails may require a broader category applicable to undertrials, who form a large part of the prison population.

