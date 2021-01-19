Maharashtra: Nod given to reopen schools for Classes V-VIII from Jan 27 in state

Schools in Maharashtra, which were shut since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The School Education department Monday issued a notification to allow schools across the state to reopen for Classes V to VIII from January 27, days after Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad expressed her intention to do so.

The notification said the state Health department has agreed to reopen the schools. “The instructions of Central and state government regarding Covid-19 should be followed,” it stated, adding that all previous notifications of the school education department should be strictly followed. “However, the concerned zilla parishads, municipal councils and corporations should take precautions to ensure that schools and classes are reopened safely,” it said.

Schools in Maharashtra, which were shut since March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, had reopened in November across various districts of Maharashtra for classes IX-XII. Schools in Mumbai, its suburbs, Thane, Pune and Nashik had however not opened due to a spike in cases.

Last week, CM Uddhav Thackeray had given his go-ahead to reopen the schools for Classes V to VIII from January 27. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had last week said all schools under its jurisdiction will continue to remain shut until further notice as a precautionary measure to control the spread of Covid-19.