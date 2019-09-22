Maharashtra: No date for Satara by-poll yet, Udayanraje meets Fadnavis

While announcing dates for the Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on Saturday, the Election Commission of India made no mention of the by-poll in Satara, where Udayanraje Bhosale recently resigned as MP and joined the BJP.

Later in the day, Bhosale met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the issue. “Udayanraje is in a meeting with the Chief Minister,” said his close associates. Repeated calls and messages to Bhosale went unanswered.

According to his associates, Bhosale is likely to hold a press conference on Sunday, the same day NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also hold a press conference.

Bhosale was hopeful that the date of Satara Lok Sabha by-poll will be announced along with the assembly elections.

A BJP leader, however, said the party didn’t want the by-poll to be held simultaneously.

“Udayanraje would have remained tied to his seat and he would not have been available to campaign across the state. The party wants to cash in on his popularity among the youth. That’s why his entry was given prominence and was held hurriedly before the Code of Conduct came into force,” said the BJP leader.