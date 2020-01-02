Maharashtra: No consensus on portfolio allocation yet

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Koregaon Bhima. (PTI) Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at Koregaon Bhima. (PTI)

Allocation of portfolios to ministers in the newly formed Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra got delayed again Wednesday, and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s statement to the media at the end of an unsuccessful marathon meeting indicated that some discontent is still brewing over portfolios.

Asked whether the three parties were satisfied, the NCP leader said, “All of us can raise demands. But one should not stretch an argument until it snaps.”

On allocation of portfolio, he said, “All three parties have placed their demands, and now the decision rests with the CM.”

Pressing for allotment of an additional portfolio — from among Agriculture, Rural Development and Cooperatives — Maharashtra Congress chief Vijay (Balasaheb) Thorat and former CM Ashok Chavan, both of whom are ministers, held back-to-back meetings with Thackeray over the issue.

While both NCP and Shiv Sena were not in favour of Congress’s latest demand, the proposal to swap the Agriculture portfolio — currently with the Sena — with Animal Husbandry, which lies with Congress, was discussed during the meeting, sources said.

Following the meeting, ministers from the Congress held a separate meeting. Pawar maintained that portfolios have almost been finalised. “It will be announced by Thursday evening,” he said.

Discontent in the air

Pune: Uddhav Thackeray’s ministry expansion is said to have left some senior leaders from all three allies disgruntled. Although the leaders have not yet openly voiced their resentment, their supporters have expressed discontent.

Supporters of Congress MLA from Bhor, Sangram Thopte, allegedly went on a rampage at the party headquarters in Pune on Tuesday. Supporters of Congress MLA from Solapur Praniti Shinde, daughter of former CM Sushilkumar Shinde, have decided to write a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi using blood, seeking “justice” for their leader. Both Thopte and Shinde said they had no role to play.

State Congress chief Thorat said he and other senior leaders will “pacify” the agitated MLAs.

Senior Sena leaders such as Ramdas Kadam, who was Environment minister in the Fadnavis government, Diwakar Raote and Deepak Kesarkar, are also said to be disgruntled, while party MP from Yavatmal-Washim, Bhavana Gawali, openly voiced her resentment, saying she was expecting induction of MLAs Sanjay Raimulkar or Gopikishan Bajoria from western Vidarbha region.

In NCP, Majalgaon MLA Prakash Solanke, who had threatened to quit, was pacified by senior party leaders such as Pawar and Dhananjay Munde.

