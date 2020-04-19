Maharashtra: NIA gets Teltumbde’s custody till April 25

On Saturday, the NIA told the court it needs to verify with Teltumbde the voluminous documents that have been recovered from the co-accused in the case, who have also been arrested. On Saturday, the NIA told the court it needs to verify with Teltumbde the voluminous documents that have been recovered from the co-accused in the case, who have also been arrested.

A special court on Saturday sent academician Dr Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to further custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till April 25.

Teltumbde had surrendered on April 14, following orders of the Supreme Court that had earlier rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The agency had arrested him and produced him before the court the same day, seeking his custody for further probe into his links to the alleged conspiracy.

The agency, in its remand plea, further said that during Teltumbde’s interrogation in custody last week, data of his social media accounts were downloaded and explanation sought about the same. Teltumbde’s lawyer, Arif Siddiqui, submitted that the court may pass appropriate orders.

Activist Gautam Navlakha, who had also surrendered to the NIA in Delhi the same day, was sent to seven-day NIA custody by a Delhi court on April 14. He is also set to be produced for extension of custody.

Both men had filed a plea before the Supreme Court seeking more time to surrender citing the COVID-19 outbreak. The court had, however, directed them to surrender within a week.

