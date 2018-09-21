Maharashtra: NGO drive to collect, recycle, reuse plastic

Sculptor Arzan Khambatta would create the art installation. (Representational) Sculptor Arzan Khambatta would create the art installation. (Representational)

To create awareness about recycling and reusing plastic, NGO Project Mumbai will organise ‘Mumbai Plastic Recyclothon’ on October 2. The initiative, which would run till October 8, would include plastic donation, collection and recycling drive and involve residents, corporate institutions, housing societies and students.

The NGO plans to recycle and reuse the collected plastic for creating a special art installations as well as making benches for senior citizens and waste bins. Sculptor Arzan Khambatta would create the art installation. Besides, the NGO, along with beach clean-up groups, has planned to launch plastic clean-up operations on Dadar, Mahim, Worli and Juhu on October 2.

