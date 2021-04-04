Maharashtra: New norms likely today

Pune Police during the Night Curfew with Nakabandi at Alka Talkies Chouk on Saturday. (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned of a possible lockdown in the state, he held separate meetings with various stakeholders on Saturday to build consensus on restrictions that he said had to be imposed to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

Maharashtra on Saturday recorded 49,447 fresh infections – its highest one-day rise since the pandemic began last year. The total case load now stands at 29.53 lakh, of which 4.01 lakh are active cases. From 1.3 lakh on March 15, the number of active cases in the state have nearly tripled.

There were 277 deaths registered on Saturday, taking the total toll to 55,656 across the state.

Mumbai also breached the 9,000-mark, registering 9,108 cases – its highest single-day rise so far. Thackeray held consultations with senior journalists, gym and multiplex owners as well as people from the Marathi drama and film industry.

On Friday, the chief minister had said that he would consult experts and political leaders before taking a decision on restrictions and lockdown. Guidelines on strict restrictions are likely to be issued on Sunday, said sources.

“We need to move forward with ‘life first and then work’. For this, some steps have to be taken. We can’t ignore the situation and will have to make all efforts to break the chain of infection,” said Thackeray during the meeting with Marathi film industry representatives and multiplex owners.

While maintaining that people are not afraid of Covid-19 anymore and this had led to carelessness, he underlined the need to create awareness that the disease was still present and dangerous.

Thackeray said that everyone has to stand united against the pandemic.

“If the situation continues like this, the state will be burdened with more cases. Earlier, we have imposed and lifted restrictions gradually. The time has come to take the decision in the interest of the state. It will be in everyone’s interest and everyone should cooperate,” he added.

In his meeting with editors, he stressed that media has a crucial role to play in the fight to prevent infections and focus on prioritising public health. “The feeling that we are all fighting together should be developed among the public by the media,” said Thackeray.

He said the government is also looking at how to avail services of retired and senior doctors and nurses, and how to use e-ICU.