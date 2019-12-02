Maharashtra: New govt’s plan to curb unemployment — 1.91 lakh vacancies in public sector to be filled up

The Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has announced plans to initiate the process of filling up 1.91 lakh vacancies in the public sector on a war footing. In his address to the state legislature, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said, “The government is concerned with rising unemployment and the resulting restlessness among the youth. To create employment and ensure speedy delivery of public services, my government shall initiate the process of filling up vacant posts of the state government.”

Advertising

The widening revenue deficit of the state’s budget had forced the previous government to put a stopper on plans for filling up these vacancies for a long time. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Fadnavis government had announced the “mega recruitment” initiative, but sources said there had been a delay in the implementation of the drive.

The announcement to fill up all vacant posts was made in the joint election manifesto released by the Congress and NCP, which has now joined Thackeray’s party, the Shiv Sena.

On Sunday, Baramati MP Supriya Sule met Thackeray for the implementation of another promise in the Congress-NCP manifesto. The two parties had earlier promised that if elected to power they will scrap the process of using the ‘Mahapariksha’ portal for recruitment examination for various posts. The portal was mired in several controversies.

Advertising

In her written submission to Thackeray, Sule said the portal, kickstarted during the Fadnavis government, had proved to be inconvenient for students appearing for various competitive exams.

“There is a persistent complaint that the portal lacks transparency,” Sule said. As promised by the two parties in the manifesto, Sule has now demanded that the government should, once again, adopt the old practice of conducting such exams through Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).