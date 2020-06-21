Maharashtra needs financial aid from Centre, not hollow advice, says Prithviraj Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan. (File) Prithviraj Chavan. (File)

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has said the state needs financial aid from the central government to deal with the Covid-19 crisis and only “hollow advice” from the Centre is not going to help the states nor poor people.

Chavan attended an event at Kamla Nehru Hospital of PMC where PPE kits, N-95 masks, sanitiser and preventative pills were distributed to the medical staff.

“Covid-19 has slowed down the economy and hence, apart from observing social distancing and taking precautions to avoid spread of the virus, we also need to focus on reviving the economy and the business. One way to deal with the situation for the central government would be to provide direct cash benefits to the poor. If they don’t get funds to survive, they will not be able to maintain the requisite social distancing,” said Chavan.

“We need the central government to give direct aid. Hollow advice is not going to help,” he said.

