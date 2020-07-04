Maharashtra nears 2-lakh mark with 6,364 fresh Covid cases

Municipal authorities conducting fever and testing camps at various coronavirus hotspots in Mumbai. Municipal authorities conducting fever and testing camps at various coronavirus hotspots in Mumbai.

Maharashtra is hovering near the two-lakh mark in Covid-19 cases with 6,364 fresh cases recorded on Friday taking its total count to 1.92 lakh. As many as 198 deaths were reported on the day, state officials said. Of these 150 were reported in last 48 hours, while the remaining between March and end-May.

With 1,338 new cases, Mumbai now has 82,074 cases. The city recorded 73 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 48 hours, taking its death toll to 4,762. For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Friday said it had no pending death reports to be added to its official tally and its reconciliation process of data of over last three months was nearing completion.

Of the 73 people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Mumbai, 58 had co-morbidities, officials said. At least four of the deceased were below 40 years, while 40 others were aged above 60 years.

Meanwhile, Mumbai began antigen testing on suspected Covid-19 patients from Friday. The test takes around 30 minutes and provides a quick result if a person is positive. If the report comes negative, the case is referred for an RT-PCR test.

Dr Sujata Baveja, a microbiologist with Sion Hospital, said, “Antigen test has high specificity, but low sensitivity. It the test comes positive the person is definitely positive for Covid-19, but a negative test does not always mean the virus is not in the body. It may mean the test was not sensitive enough to detect the virus.” On Friday, 1,139 suspected Covid cases were admitted for testing.

According to government data, the city has 757 containment zones, while 9,800 high-risk contacts were traced in the last 24 hours. Till now 1.15 lakh high-risk contacts have been admitted to Covid Care Centres, it said.

Pune city on Friday recorded 698 cases, crossing 20,234 cases. Kalyan Dombivali recorded 617 cases — the highest for the corporation till now. Thane city recorded 451 cases, taking its total count to 11,214 cases.

Of the 150 people who died, 73 were from Mumbai, 16 from Pune, Thane 9, five each from Vasai Virar and Kalyan Dombivali, three each from Jalgaon and Bhivandi, and the rest from other districts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd