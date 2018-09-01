Maharashtra: NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, Supriya Sule attack Fadnavis govt over potholed roads

Dhananjay Munde (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File) Dhananjay Munde (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde Saturday questioned the state government on the money that had been spent over the past four years to fill potholes.

Taking a swipe at the Devendra Fadnavis government, Munde said that the former would take note of the pothole problem plaguing the roads of the state only after it finds a mention in the Guinness World Records.

“The condition of roads in the state has become so bad that soon the Guinness Book Of World Records will take note of it. We have been continuously seeking Public Works Department minister Chandrakant Patil’s intervention in this issue but there is no response from him,” he said.

“Into whose pockets has the thousands of crores of rupees spent on repairing potholes gone?” the NCP leader questioned.

Party colleague and Lok Sabha MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, meanwhile, took to social media to target the Fadnavis government over what she claimed was the abysmal condition of the state’s roads.

Calling potholes a major issue, Sule said that Fadnavis should take moral responsibility for failing to mitigate problems caused to people due to them.

“Where has the crores of rupees that have been spent to repair potholes gone? This government has only fooled people. Be it demonetisation, repair of potholes, Mumbai-Pune Hyperloop or the bullet train project,” she said.

Munde also posted a “selfie with potholes” on the Gangakhed-Parbhani road and sought an explanation from the PWD minister.

