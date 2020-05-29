Maharashtra: NCP MLA tests positive, cases near 60,000-mark

Mumbai on Thursday registered 1,467 new cases, taking its total count to 35,485. (Representational Photo) Mumbai on Thursday registered 1,467 new cases, taking its total count to 35,485. (Representational Photo)

NCP MLA from Deolali, Saroj Ahire, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, the day when Maharashtra reported 2,598 new cases, taking its total count to 59,546. The state also registered 85 deaths, increasing its toll to 1,982.

Ahire, a first-time MLA, said in a statement: “I, along with three of my family members, have been infected with coronavirus.” Said to have been infected at a funeral in Mumbai, Ahire had been in quarantine for the last few days.

Ahire is the third MLA to have been infected in the state. While Housing Minister and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has recovered after testing positive, PWD Minister and Congress MLA Ashok Chavan is currently undergoing treatment for the infection.

Mumbai on Thursday registered 1,467 new cases, taking its total count to 35,485. In all, 1,135 people have succumbed in the city.

Of the 85 deaths, Mumbai reported 38; followed by Pune city at 10; Satara and Solapur city at seven each; Akola city at five; Vasai-Virar and Thane at four each; Aurangabad and Nanded at three each; Navi Mumbai at two and Raigad and Jalgaon at one each.

Of the new deaths, 37 occurred in the last two days and the rest are from the period between May 15 and May 25.

Among the deceased, 60 were men and 25 women. While 45 of them were aged over 60 years, 31 were in the age group of 40 years to 59 years. Nine of the deceased were aged less than 40. Of the 85, 45 patients had high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

So far, the state has taken 4,19 lakh samples, of which 59,546 have tested positive. There are 2,816 active containment zones in the state currently. While the recovery rate in the state is 31.26 per cent, the mortality rate is 3.32 per cent. Currently, 6.12 lakh people are in home quarantine and 35,122 in institutional quarantine. As on Thursday, there are 38,939 active cases in the state.

