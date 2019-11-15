Maharashtra: ‘NCP approaching Governor on its own expedited process of imposition of President’s Rule’

VANCHIT BAHUJAN Aghadi (VBA) president Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday alleged that NCP’s unilateral decision to approach Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, seeking more time to form the government, expedited the process of imposition of President’s Rule in the state. Also, it demonstrated that there was a lack of trust between allies NCP and Congress, he claimed.

Advertising

“Ideally, Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena should come together to keep the BJP away from power in Maharashtra. There should be no hurdle about the three parties joining hands if they are sincere in their efforts. But I have doubts about the NCP, as it appears to be delaying the whole process,” Ambedkar told The Indian Express.

“There is a lack of trust between Congress and NCP… I gathered from Congress leaders that they were not consulted by NCP before it wrote to the Governor at 11.30 am on Tuesday seeking more time to muster up the numbers. Indirectly, it worked in favour of BJP,” he added.

“Congress, NCP and Sena can easily form the government. They have 154 MLAs… But NCP made a big mistake by writing to the Governor on Tuesday… It should have waited till 8.30 pm, as was granted by the Governor. Also, it should have take Congress into confidence before seeking more time… The NCP’s haste resulted in the expedition of the process to impose President’s Rule in Maharashtra,” Ambedkar said.

Advertising

It also denied the Congress an opportunity to be invited by Governor, he added.

Urging the Congress, NCP and Sena to form the government at the earliest, Ambedkar said, “Any attempt to delay the process would work in favour of BJP. It would give an impression that any government without BJP would not work out in Maharashtra.”

Also the delay in government formation would help the BJP in the long run, he claimed. “If there is instability for long, mid-term elections could be held.”

Ambedkar scotched the theory that there was a delay in the three parties coming together due to their ideological differences. “All critical issues can be settled within 24 hours if the high command gives a nod… 18 days have passed since the polls results were announced. Every party in state knew BJP and Sena’s differences were irreconciliable. Congress, NCP should have taken a decision faster,” he said.