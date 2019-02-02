Maharashtra: Naxals kill two more people in Gadchiroli, bodies dumped in nearby village

In a fresh bout of violence in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, Naxals killed two people and their bodies were thrown away in a nearby village. The two men, residents of Kurkheda block, were taken by the Naxals Friday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandi told The Indian Express that the bodies have been sent for post mortem and identification is underway.

This comes days after three villagers from Kasnasur in Bhamragad tehsil of Gadchiroli were shot dead on Monday night. Naxals killed these people on suspicion of being police informers and held them responsible for the deaths of 40 of their comrades who were killed in encounters in April last year.

On April 22, 2018, 34 Naxals were killed by the police near Kasnasur village and six more near Nainar village in Aheri tehsil the day after.