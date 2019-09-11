Maharashtra: Naxals attack surrendered cadres in Gadchiroli, one killed

A Naxalite, who had surrendered, was killed and another was injured in an attack by the Naxalites in Etapalli tahsil of Gadchiroli on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near the Gilanguda village in the afternoon, Gadchiroli Police said in a press note.

“Surrender Naxals Ashok alias Nangsu Holi, 30 and Kishor alias Madhukar Mattami, 32, both residing at Gadchiroli after surrendering, had gone to their respective villages, Zarewada and Nainwadi to meet their relatives, on Monday. On Tuesday, both started from Zarewada on a motorbike to return to Gadchiroli. Near Gilanguda village, they were accosted by Naxalites, who opened fire. Ashok was grievously injured but managed to escape to the Gatta police outpost. But Madhukar couldn’t escape and died in the attack,” the press note said.

Ashok was rushed to Gadchiroli by helicopter and his condition is currently stable, the press note added.

According to the police, Ashok was a member of Bhamragad Dalam before surrendering in 2010 while Madhukar was a member of company 4 and 10 of CPI(Maoist) before surrendering in 2013.

Sources told The Indian Express that the two were working with the police after the surrender and were also accompanying the police in anti-Naxal operations. The Naxals had even dropped posters warning Mattami to desist from working for the police.

Instances of surrendered Naxals being targeted by Naxalites have been reported earlier too.

Over 600 have surrendered in Gadchiroli since 2005. Of them, around 150 were resettled by the police in Gadchiroli city and a few others have been staying at Aheri.

“The rest have no choice but to return to their villages and work out a compromise with the Maoists. Not only are they supposed to keep off police but are also supposed to help the Naxals by running errands for them,” sources said.

Inspector-General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operation) Ravindra Kadam said, “There are two types of surrenders. Some come to us by dodging the party (Maoists) and others come after seeking consent from the party. The party generally gives consent on various grounds like ill-health or if the party itself isn’t happy with them or finds them to be of no use. Those who run away from the party to surrender don’t return to their villages but others do. But since they are already incapable of working for the party or are deemed useless, there is no question of their helping the party again.”

“But many have also left the district to do jobs elsewhere. So not all those who can’t be accommodated in Gadchiroli or Aheri return to their villages,” he added.