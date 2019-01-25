Maharashtra: Naxalite killed in Gadchiroli encounter

One Naxalite was killed in an encounter in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Friday. Briefing reporters on the same, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shailesh Balkawde said, “We had information on the possible presence of some senior cadres near Hiker village in the Gatta-Jambia area. During a search operation, an encounter broke out with the naxals around 12.30 pm which lasted for about 45 minutes. Later, a body was found at the spot.”

The SP added, “The deceased might possibly be the guard of senior cadre Joganna. We have information that even Joganna was injured in the encounter. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.”

Police said several arms and ammunition were seized from the spot.

Meanwhile, several people from Kasnasur village, who had taken shelter at Tadgaon police station in Bhamragad Tehsil after a group of Maoists had reportedly killed three suspected police informers, returned to the village.

“There are some 30-odd people from the village who are afraid of returning since the deceased was their relative. We are trying to assure them of their security,” Balkawde said.