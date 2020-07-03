Maharashtra: Naxal killed in Gadchiroli encounter

Over 25 shoulder bags were recovered from the spot, indicating that at least those many Naxalites were camping, said Bansal. (Representational) Over 25 shoulder bags were recovered from the spot, indicating that at least those many Naxalites were camping, said Bansal. (Representational)

At least one Naxal was killed in an encounter in Gadchiroli on Friday evening.

“We had information about the location of a group of Naxals camping in the Gatta-Jambia forest in Etapalli tahsil. So, we launched an operation. An encounter ensued, with heavy firing, for about 30 minutes. We recovered the body of one male Naxal,” said Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Bansal.

Over 25 shoulder bags were recovered from the spot, indicating that at least those many Naxalites were camping, said Bansal.

With this, the total number of Naxals killed this year in encounters has gone up to three, including one of their senior-most cadres, Srjanakka.

Two policemen were also killed in an encounter with Naxals on May 17.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd