Maharashtra: National anthem could become mandatory at university events

The move, Samant said, would help to instill patriotism in students and make them aware of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom. The move, Samant said, would help to instill patriotism in students and make them aware of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom.

State Minister for Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant Tuesday said the state government will soon take a decision mandating that all institutes of higher education begin their public programmes with the national anthem. The move, Samant said, would help to instill patriotism in students and make them aware of the sacrifices made for the country’s freedom.

“All universities and colleges must begin their public functions with the national anthem to imbibe patriotism in students,” a statement issued by the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) quoted Samant saying. He also noted the national anthem is being rendered in cinema halls before screening of any film.

The Shiv Sena MLA from Ratnagiri was speaking at the Elphinstone College in Fort at the release of a portrait of Acharya Balshashtri Jambhekar, the founding father of Marathi journalism. “We must be proud of our mother tongue. All signage bearing the name of every university should be in Marathi,” the minister also said at the event.

The move comes days after School Education Minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Preamble to the Indian Constitution should be collectively read daily during morning assembly in schools. The rural development department, led by NCP’s Hasan Mushrif, has also issued directions to all rural local bodies to collectively read the Preamble to the Constitution before official flag-hoisting ceremonies.

Samant also said that a committee would be set up to design an international-standard journalism course at Elphinstone College. The Sena Minister added Rs 2 crore would also be allotted for a meeting hall of the Mumbai University and an independent vice-chancellor would be appointed for the Homi Bhabha State University.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App