Singing national anthem compulsory in Maharashtra schools, colleges from Feb 19

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said that singing the National Anthem will be made compulsory in all schools and colleges in the state from February 19.

“Recently, we have taken a decision that the National Anthem should be sung before college work starts,” Samant said.

“So, we are going to start this from February 19 on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The letter regarding the same will be issued to all the colleges,” he added.

“All agreed to implement this decision,” Samant said at an event in Pune.

He added that at least 15 lakh people will be singing the National Anthem in a single day under this decision and that Maharashtra will be the only state in the country to do it.

The decision comes days after School Education Minister and Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Preamble to the Indian Constitution should be collectively read daily during morning assembly in schools.

(With ANI inputs)

