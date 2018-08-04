Municipal corporation elections: BJP wins Jalgaon and Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won the Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada and Jalgaon municipal corporation elections. Of the total 78 seats in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada municipal corporation, BJP won 41, NCP got 15, Congress got 20, and Swabhimani Vikas Aghadi bagged one seat. An independent won one seat.

In Jalgaon, of the 75 seats, BJP won 57, Shiv Sena got 13, MUM bagged 3 seats and Independents won 2 seats. In Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada, the Congress and the NCP had forged an alliance against the BJP. The election result was important for the Congress-NCP that has had an edge in western Maharashtra. Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada also happens to be the home turf of state NCP president Jayant Patil.

The NCP said leaders the reservation politics that they had hoped would help the alliance in Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada, did not yield any result.

In Jalgaon, it was a direct contest between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. The Sena did not do well in both Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada and Jalgaon. The Congress-NCP that was on the backfoot failed to make difference in Jalgaon (north Maharashtra).

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said: “The positive result in favour of the BJP in both Sangli-Miraj-Kupwada and Jalgaon has once again shown that the people of Maharashtra have accepted the politics of ‘vikas and vishwas’ (development and trust) that was set in motion by Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.”

A senior NCP leader said: “The Congress-NCP alliance appears to have failed to take on the BJP. The anti-incumbency in the local bodies against the Congress-NCP might have helped the BJP. The reservation politics that we hoped would help the Congress-NCP in Sangli-Miraj-Kupawada, which is a Maratha dominant area, did not click.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App